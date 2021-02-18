(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister said he felt deeply saddened to hear about the death of senior politician Mushahidullah.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.