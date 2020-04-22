(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday appreciated Aviation Division and its attached departments for making tireless efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday appreciated Aviation Division and its attached departments for making tireless efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister, in a statement, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s team was discharging its duties to efficiently control the virus; adding, presently international flights were being handled at six airports of the country.

Manager of Jinnah International Airport Karachi and Chief Operating Officer Imran Khan was tested positive for COVID-19, who had been quarantined along with 10 other officials of CAA, Airport Security Force and health department working there.

"Airport Manager (APM) and other officials are in isolation and Alhamdulillah recovering. The responsibilities of APM are being taken care of by Zafar Aitmad," a press release said.

The minister said all airports staff, including CAA, ASF, FIA Immigration, Pakistan Customs, Federal and Provincial Health teams besides respective district administration teams deserved appreciation for being in the frontline to fight against the virus. "We salute our heroes."