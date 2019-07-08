UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Sarwar Khan Asks ASF To Complete Inquiry Into Murder Incident At AIIA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Ghulam Sarwar Khan asks ASF to complete inquiry into murder incident at AIIA

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday asked Airport Security Force (ASF) officials to complete the inquiry into a murder incident recently took place at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday asked Airport Security Force (ASF) officials to complete the inquiry into a murder incident recently took place at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) at the earliest.

The minister issued these directives during his visit to the incident site, said a press release issued by the aviation division.

Chief Executive Officer of Lahore International Airport, Nazeer Ahmad Khan informed the minister about services provided to the passengers on the airport and especially to the intending pilgrims.

The Minister for Aviation was briefed about the working of Civil Aviation Authority and ASF services at Allama Iqbal Airport.

Ghulam Sarwar also visited departure and arrival lounges at airport. He also observed various services being provided to passengers by Civil Aviation Authority, Air Force Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs, FIA and Immigration Services.

The Minister issued special instructions for a comfortable of intending pilgrims and also directed the authority to provide all kinds of facilities the pilgrims on the airport. Chief Operating Nazeer Ahmed Khan assured the Minister for providing best services to the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Visit SITE Federal Investigation Agency All Best Airport

Recent Stories

Inadequate CBIS causing trains delay: National Ass ..

1 minute ago

Zakat Committees superseded in setled districts

1 minute ago

KP Govt to launch its own poverty reduction: Mahmo ..

1 minute ago

Motorway police foils smuggling bid, arrest 3 accu ..

1 minute ago

CPO forms committee to probe women torture case

8 minutes ago

Success of NHMP based on team work : AD Khowaja

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.