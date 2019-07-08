Ghulam Sarwar Khan asks ASF to complete inquiry into murder incident at AIIA

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday asked Airport Security Force (ASF) officials to complete the inquiry into a murder incident recently took place at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday asked Airport Security Force (ASF) officials to complete the inquiry into a murder incident recently took place at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) at the earliest.

The minister issued these directives during his visit to the incident site, said a press release issued by the aviation division.

Chief Executive Officer of Lahore International Airport, Nazeer Ahmad Khan informed the minister about services provided to the passengers on the airport and especially to the intending pilgrims.

The Minister for Aviation was briefed about the working of Civil Aviation Authority and ASF services at Allama Iqbal Airport.

Ghulam Sarwar also visited departure and arrival lounges at airport. He also observed various services being provided to passengers by Civil Aviation Authority, Air Force Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs, FIA and Immigration Services.

The Minister issued special instructions for a comfortable of intending pilgrims and also directed the authority to provide all kinds of facilities the pilgrims on the airport. Chief Operating Nazeer Ahmed Khan assured the Minister for providing best services to the pilgrims.