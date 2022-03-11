Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI govt

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday criticized the Opposition parties for playing unethical tactics against the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday criticized the Opposition parties for playing unethical tactics against the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

"No one is allowed to bring personal guards inside the Parliament Lodges" he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Law Enforcement Agency (LEA), is responsible to provide security to the Parliamentarians, he said.

The Police, he said had to take action against the workers of Ansar ul islam, for entering Parliament Lodges without permission.

The Opposition, he said was trying to create chaos through different tactics.

He said Opposition has failed in so-called long march and these leaders would face defeat in no-confidence move.

Commenting on coalition partners, he said all the allied party members are supporting the PTI government.

He said bringing no-confidence move in the assembly, is the democratic right of the political parties.

In reply to a question, he said, we have given directives to PTI members to avoid participating in the process of no-confidence move.