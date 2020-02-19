Ghulam Sarwar Khan for increased Pakistan-Indonesia cooperation in aviation sector

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday underlined the need for increasing the cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia in the field of aviation, saying 'a lot of room exists' to bolster the bilateral ties in that particular sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday underlined the need for increasing the cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia in the field of aviation, saying 'a lot of room exists' to bolster the bilateral ties in that particular sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri, who called on him here, a press release said.

The envoy apprised the minister that a private airline of Indonesia was interested to start flight operation from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to Jakarta on daily basis.

The minister said there was a dire need of more flight operations between the two countries.

According to the press release, an Air Services Agreement (ASA) was signed between Pakistan and Indonesia on January 14, 1966, under which the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was the designated carrier of Pakistan while Garuda Indonesia was the designated carrier of Indonesia.

While going to Jakarta, the PIA has some intermediate points including India, Colombo, Rangoon, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Saigon and Singapore.

Similarly, the Garuda Indonesia has some intermediate points while coming to Karachi including" Singapore-Phnom-Penh or Bangkok-Colombo or Bombay." And beyond Karachi, the Indonesian airline also has some points including Cairo or Beirut, Algiers, Rome, Paris, Amsterdam and London.