Ghulam Sarwar Khan gets briefing on Pindi Ring Road, small dams projects

Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday visited the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and chaired a meeting on Ring Road and small dams projects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the minister about progress achieved on the project, an Aviation Division news release said.

Ghulam Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government believed in taking practical steps for welfare of the common man and appreciated the commissioner for achieving substantial progress on the projects.

He said all previous governments had done nothing except lip-service about the Ring Road project but it was the PTI government that took practical measures to execute a flagship project in Rawalpindi.

The minister expressed confidence that the project would not only help resolve the traffic issues but also create more job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities.

Commenting on the construction of dams, Ghulam Sarwar highlighted the importance of such reservoirs in raid-fed agriculture areas like Rawalpindi.

He said five small dams namely Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan and and Mahuta Mohra were being constructed to meet irrigation needs of local formers.

"Fast track work on the dams is in progress, which will help strengthen the agriculture sector," he assured provision of required funds.

The minister said it was for the first time in the country's history that a committee, consisting of government and opposition members, had been formed on the dams.

