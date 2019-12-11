UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Inaugurates Gas Supply Project In Morgah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:26 PM

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated Sui gas supply project in Dhoke Mistarian in the area of New Morgah here Wednesday

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister said that past rulers have given nothing to the people except hallow slogans and tall claims and now they are facing the music. He said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is following the agenda of change and day is not far away when Pakistan will be ranked among the developed countries of the world.

He said that hundreds of families would be benefited from this facility and in return deforestation in the area be controlled.

Those creating hurdles in the development of the country are not sincere to their motherland, he added.

Later, the Minister also conducted Khuli Katcheri which was attended among others by a large number of citizens while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The people recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints. The Minister listened the complaints and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

