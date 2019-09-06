UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day

Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Friday paid a visit to the residence of Shaheed Lt. Col Rashid Kareem Baig, met the family members and prayed for the departed soul

The minister while talking to family members of Shaheed Lt. Col Rashid Kareem Baig said the nation could not forget the sacrifices of Pakistan Army's officers and soldiers who rendered their lives for the sake of the country.

He said September 6 reminds us of the indomitable courage and unprecedented sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defense of the sacred frontiers of the motherland.

We hold in great esteem the bravery of our warriors and are profoundly indebted to all Shuhda and Ghaziz for carving a niche in the history of country, he added.

Sarwar said it was a historic day, when Pakistan's Army defeated the evil plan of the enemy and defended bravely every inch of the motherland, whole nation is proud of them.

Talking to media, he expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, saying that, Pakistan would continue support of Kashmir cause at every forum.

The dark night of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir will end soon and Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan, he said.

