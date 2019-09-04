Ghulam Sarwar Khan pays tribute to 'Shuhada & Ghazis' for sacrificing lives to protect next generations

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday paid rich tribute to 'Shuhada and Ghazis,' for sacrificing their lives in line with the national duty to protect the motherland and ensure better future for coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday paid rich tribute to 'Shuhada and Ghazis,' for sacrificing their lives in line with the national duty to protect the motherland and ensure better future for coming generations.

In a statement, he said "We salute the martyrs and Ghazis who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard frontiers of the country and for the security of next generation." The minister, who was in his consistency to finalize arrangements for observe the Defence Day and Kashmir Hour in a befitting manner on September 6 (Friday), said the day reminded the nation the matchless sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan's armed forces, who defeated the rival army which was big in the number as compared to them.

He said the whole nation was standing by the Pakistan army in defending the frontiers of the mother land and ready to give any kind of sacrifice.

He said the Pothohar region was known for producing great warriors serving in the Armed Forces, which was evident from the fact that the first Nishan-e-Haider, highest military gallantry award, had been given to an Army officer belonging to this area Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar.

He said Pakistan was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren facing increased oppression after revocation of the articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution by New Delhi on August 5, 2019.