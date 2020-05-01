UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Sarwar Khan Reiterates Govt Resolve To Work For Labour Community's Welfare

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Ghulam Sarwar Khan reiterates govt resolve to work for labour community's welfare

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make all possible efforts for the well-being of the labour community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make all possible efforts for the well-being of the labour community.

"The PTI government is making all-out efforts to provide the labour community their basic rights, and will continue to work for their betterment," he said in a statement on the occasion of International Labour Day.

The minister said the government was extending financial assistance to the labour community, which was badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, on merit under the PM's Ehsaas Programme.

He highlighted the role of labourers in the national development and vowed to protect their rights at every cost.

Sarwar also paid tribute to expatriate Pakistanis for sending valuable remittances to the country and playing their positive role in national progress.

Since the PTI came into power, he said, there was a significant increase in the remittances, pouring in the country that reflected expatriate Pakistanis' confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the government was also making all possible efforts to bring back all those Pakistanis stranded in different countries after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress All Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Claim, Says ..

45 seconds ago

Putin's Health Under Maximum Protection in Wake of ..

47 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceeds 9,200, ..

49 seconds ago

Pentagon Reports 7,100 Coronavirus Cases Among Its ..

52 seconds ago

Number of coronavirus patients reached 217 in Hyde ..

7 minutes ago

26 % women workers either terminated or suspended ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.