Ghulam Sarwar Khan Terms US-Taliban Peace Agreement, A Diplomatic Victory Of Pakistan

Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

Ghulam Sarwar Khan terms US-Taliban peace agreement, a diplomatic victory of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the peace agreement between US and Afghan Taliban was a big diplomatic victory for Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the peace agreement between US and Afghan Taliban was a big diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

Talking to media persons here, he said that Pakistan was closely involved in the process that led to the announcement of the upcoming peace deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban.

The minister said that Pakistan's role was being acknowledged at the international level for eliminating terrorism and its sincere efforts for peace in the region.

He said that was also a big diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the US President had lauded Pakistan's efforts against terrorism on Indian soul and acknowledged that Pakistan had made huge sacrifices in the war against terror.

Talking about Pakistan's preparations to deal with coronavirus, Sarwar said: "A comprehensive strategy has been worked out to cope with coronavirus and the government and all the stakeholders are monitoring the screening system at airports."The minister said screening facility with medical technicians had been provided at all international airports of the country where each incoming suspected passenger was properly checked by doctors and qualified medical technicians.

