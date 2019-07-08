Ghulam Sarwar Khan visits Lahore airport

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday visited Allama lqbal International Airport and directed the Airport Security Force (ASF) officials to complete inquiry into the murder of two persons.

Lahore Airport Chief Executive Officer/Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan briefed the minister about the conveniences and services being provided to air passengers at the airport.

The minister was briefed about the working of Civil Aviation Authority and the ASF. He also visited the departure and arrival lounges of the airport.

On the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan issued instructions for providing special facilities to Hajj pilgrims.