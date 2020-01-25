UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Vows To Ensure Better Facilities To Air Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday reiterated the government commitment to ensure provision of better facilities to air passengers at the country airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday reiterated the government commitment to ensure provision of better facilities to air passengers at the country airports.

"In line with the vision of the government, there will be better passengers' facilitation at airports," he said during a visit to Allama Iqbal International Airport (IIAP) Lahore.

According to a press release issued here, the minister took round of various parts of the airport to review routine arrangements for facilitation of the public and passengers.

Airport Manager (APM) Nazeer Ahmad accompanied the minister and briefed him about working of different sections and facilities being extended to visitors and passengers.

On Sunday, the minister would be briefed on Carp Park and Terminal Expansion Project by the director concerned, team and APM AIIAP.

