UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Sarwar Meets Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ghulam Sarwar meets Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office where matters of mutual interest, progress on the development schemes in his constituency and the overall political situation came under discussion.

MPA Amaar Khan was also present on this occasion.

The meeting strongly condemned the negative politics by PDM.

The Chief Minister said that politics of public service would prevail and those indulged in politics of chaos had been rejected.

The government had answered the politics of spreading anarchy and unrest with public service. He said the people had rejected the treacherous agenda of the opposition.

The opponents should accept the facts after several defeats, CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that process of real development in Punjab had been started and this journey would be continued. Those who trying to create hurdle in this journey would remain unsuccessful like the past. He said that former rulers intentionally neglected some areas whereas the incumbent government had given a vision of equal progress for all. Constructing and widening of roads from village to market would ensure progress and prosperity, he added.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the PDM wanted to destabilize the country. He said that nefarious designs of the opposition would be foiled with the cooperation of people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Progress Market All From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

56 minutes ago

UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-J ..

1 hour ago

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

1 hour ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

1 hour ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.