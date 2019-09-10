UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Sarwar Pays Homage To Karbala Martyrs On Ashura

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Ghulam Sarwar pays homage to Karbala martyrs on Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Paying rich homage to the martyrs of Karbala on the eve of Ashura, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday urged the nation to forge unity and harmony, following the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Talking to private news channel, he praised Imam Hussain (R.A) and stated that his example of tolerance and patience was an unprecedented one.

He said besides paying rich tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and his noble family on the day of Ashura, "we should also make a pledge to carry out our individual and collective affairs while following in the footsteps of the family of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)".

He said we should shun our religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

The Minister said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Quranic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom. He said the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the county. "This is the path which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us to follow," he added.

