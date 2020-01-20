UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Sarwar Reconciles Between Two Groups In His Constituency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Ghulam Sarwar reconciles between two groups in his constituency

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday reconciled between two groups in his constituency, ending their 14-year old enmity that had claimed four lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday reconciled between two groups in his constituency, ending their 14-year old enmity that had claimed four lives.

The settlement between Riaz Khan, resident of Barra Jhang, and Malik Rafaqat, resident of Thattha Khel, had reached with the efforts of Deputy Mayor Islamabad (Sarai Khaboza Walay), Boby Khan, Yasir Khan, Riaz Khan and Naveed Liaquat, said a press release issued here.

Ghulam Sarwar played an important role in settlement of the dispute, while MPA Ammar Siddique Khan, Shafique Khan, Master Nisar Khan and Chan Shah Kazmi were also present at the minister's residence in Pind Nowshery where 'Dua e Khair' was offered.

Related Topics

Islamabad Jhang

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

45 minutes ago

State land retrieved in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 minutes ago

Virtual University inaugurates new data centre

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8,636 litres adu ..

2 minutes ago

Municipal Committee Tando Jam passes budget of Rs2 ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab University issues admission schedule for LL ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.