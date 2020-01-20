Ghulam Sarwar reconciles between two groups in his constituency

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday reconciled between two groups in his constituency, ending their 14-year old enmity that had claimed four lives

The settlement between Riaz Khan, resident of Barra Jhang, and Malik Rafaqat, resident of Thattha Khel, had reached with the efforts of Deputy Mayor Islamabad (Sarai Khaboza Walay), Boby Khan, Yasir Khan, Riaz Khan and Naveed Liaquat, said a press release issued here.

Ghulam Sarwar played an important role in settlement of the dispute, while MPA Ammar Siddique Khan, Shafique Khan, Master Nisar Khan and Chan Shah Kazmi were also present at the minister's residence in Pind Nowshery where 'Dua e Khair' was offered.