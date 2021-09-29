Ghulam Sarwar rejects news about his joining of PML-N

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday categorically denied the media reports regarding his joining of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and said no force could deviate him from the path of truthfulness and uprightness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday categorically denied the media reports regarding his joining of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and said no force could deviate him from the path of truthfulness and uprightness.

In a statement, he termed the reports 'fabricated and baseless' and said the media should act responsibly and broadcast the news after due verification.

The minister said reports of differences with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also no reality. "I strongly reject the news and my confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Constitution and Charter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is unshakable," he added.

Sarwar said he always remained in the forefront with his leader in every struggle, adding "My presence in the Federal cabinet and respect for my services is the proof of the leadership's confidence in me.""I will continue to participate in the implementation of the PTI agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he vowed.

He said some elements wanted to mislead the political workers by spreading fake news.