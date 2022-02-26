UrduPoint.com

Ghulamullah Chang Elected As Sindh High Court Bar Association President

Ghulamullah Chang advocate was elected as the president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) in an election held on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Ghulamullah Chang advocate was elected as the president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) in an election held on Saturday.

According to the unofficial results, Chang secured 619 votes against 526 obtained by his opponent advocate Imdad Unar.

According to the election committee, some 1900 lawyers were registered to cast their vote in the polling.

The results of the other contestants are still awaited.

Advocate Inderjeet Lohano and Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli were facing off each other for the post of Vice President and advocates Altaf Sachal Awan, Mumtaz Ahmed Lashari and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah for the general Secretary.

Three lawyers including Ghulam Murtaza Laghari, Niaz Hussain Abro and Safdar Ali Abro contested for the seat of Joint Secretary.

Four lawyers landed in the electoral fray for the seat of library Secretary and 3 for Treasurer.

Some 16 candidates contested for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).

