Ghumman Regrets No Increase In Tobacco Tariff Since Past Three Years

General Secretary and Director Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), SanaUllah Ghumman Friday said that "No increase on tariff has been made in the past three years whereas the tobacco prices, which is hazardous remained stagnant."

"About 170,000 people die in Pakistan every year due to tobacco related diseases," Ghumman said.

He stated that according to World Health Organisation about 10% increase in taxes in tobacco could help reduce consumption to about 8% in lower-income countries like Pakistan.

He said that various studies published in September 2020 with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown that tobacco use causes heart disease, coronary heart disease (CHD) was as complex as most non-communicable chronic diseases.

"One of the main causes of which is the use of tobacco and smoking, obesity with heart disease And the risk of developing diabetes also increases. Globally, heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability, heart disease causes the loss of lives of 9.4 million people, and 203 million people become disabled," he added.

According to Chairman Cardiac Center, PIMS Hospital, Dr Naeem Malik, 47 people were losing their lives every hour in Pakistan due to heart attack.

He added, "What is even more alarming is that according to a 2021 study released by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics the health burden of tobacco products on Pakistan costs about Rs. 615 billion."

