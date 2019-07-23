UrduPoint.com
Ghundi Festival Concludes In Hunza

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Ghundi festival concludes in Hunza

The eleventh two-day Baba Ghundi Festival concluded in Chipurson valley, near the Pak-Afghan border in Gojal-Upper Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : The eleventh two-day Baba Ghundi Festival concluded in Chipurson valley, near the Pak-Afghan border in Gojal-Upper Hunza.

The festival was held near the shrine of local Sufi Baba Ghundi in Ziarat Chipurson.

Traditional games polo, yak race, buzkashi, neza bazi, tug of war, music and dances were the main features of the event this year.

Through their performances, the renowned sufi singer Saeen Zahoor and sufi dancer Wahab Shah paid tribute to the local saint Baba Ghundi.

Force Commander Gilgit Baltistan Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan was the chief guest of the final day event. He distributed prizes among the winning team.

Force commander appreciated efforts of the local community and Gilgit-Baltistan government for the promotion of tourism in this remote area.

