Open Menu

Ghurki Emphasizes Women's Progress On Int'l Women's Day

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day

In commemoration of International Women's Day, Samina Khalid Ghurki, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing Punjab, highlighted the significant strides made by women in Pakistan and across the globe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) In commemoration of International Women's Day, Samina Khalid Ghurki, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing Punjab, highlighted the significant strides made by women in Pakistan and across the globe.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Ghurki underscored the increasing presence of women in various fields, noting the pivotal role they play in shaping society.

She acknowledged the historic milestone of having a female Chief Minister in Punjab, signaling progress in gender equality and women's empowerment. She emphasized the importance of addressing women's issues at both the provincial and Federal levels, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to ensure women's rights are safeguarded and promoted.

With the devolution of power after the 18th amendment, she emphasized the necessity of addressing women's concerns at the provincial level, while also urging the federal government to actively engage in resolving women's issues.

Furthermore, Ghurki stressed the importance of empowering and protecting women in rural areas, recognizing the vital role they play in the socio-economic fabric of the country. She called for solidarity among women at all levels to support and uplift each other, advocating for a collective effort towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

As Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating International Women's Day, Ghurki's message resonates as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards achieving gender parity and ensuring the full participation and representation of women in all spheres of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Government

Recent Stories

Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int' ..

Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day

4 minutes ago
 Man held with narcotics in Sargodha

Man held with narcotics in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continue ..

Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continues

4 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court in Sargodha

RPO holds open court in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 US sees solid job growth in February while jobless ..

US sees solid job growth in February while jobless rate rises

4 minutes ago
 PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's ..

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win

16 minutes ago
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..

16 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community rela ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues

16 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching e ..

Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..

16 minutes ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate mem ..

MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member

16 minutes ago
 8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

16 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Just ..

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan