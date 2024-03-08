In commemoration of International Women's Day, Samina Khalid Ghurki, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing Punjab, highlighted the significant strides made by women in Pakistan and across the globe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) In commemoration of International Women's Day, Samina Khalid Ghurki, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing Punjab, highlighted the significant strides made by women in Pakistan and across the globe.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Ghurki underscored the increasing presence of women in various fields, noting the pivotal role they play in shaping society.

She acknowledged the historic milestone of having a female Chief Minister in Punjab, signaling progress in gender equality and women's empowerment. She emphasized the importance of addressing women's issues at both the provincial and Federal levels, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to ensure women's rights are safeguarded and promoted.

With the devolution of power after the 18th amendment, she emphasized the necessity of addressing women's concerns at the provincial level, while also urging the federal government to actively engage in resolving women's issues.

Furthermore, Ghurki stressed the importance of empowering and protecting women in rural areas, recognizing the vital role they play in the socio-economic fabric of the country. She called for solidarity among women at all levels to support and uplift each other, advocating for a collective effort towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

As Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating International Women's Day, Ghurki's message resonates as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards achieving gender parity and ensuring the full participation and representation of women in all spheres of life.