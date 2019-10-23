UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghusal Ceremony Of Hazrat Mian Mir's Shrine Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:05 PM

Ghusal ceremony of Hazrat Mian Mir's shrine held

A ghusal (bath) ceremony of shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir Bala Pir was held here on Wednesday on the occasion of his 396th annual urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A ghusal (bath) ceremony of shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir Bala Pir was held here on Wednesday on the occasion of his 396th annual urs.

Provincial minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

After performing the ceremony, the minister said that 'Sufia Karam' promoted tolerance, peace and friendship through their teachings. He laid stress on further promoting their teachings to curb extremism and terrorism in the society.

Later, Dua was offered for the progress, development and sovereignty of the country.

Related Topics

Progress Bath

Recent Stories

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

7 minutes ago

PCB statement on T10 League

15 minutes ago

Economic reform measures to strengthen economy, bo ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Thinks US-Turkish Truce Hel ..

2 minutes ago

Abe Reaffirms Intention to Further Support Reforms ..

2 minutes ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.