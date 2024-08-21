Ghusal ceremony of Pir Makki shrine performed

The 834th ‘ghusal’ ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Azizuddin Al-Hassani and Hussaini, popularly known as Hazrat Pir Makki, was performed here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The 834th ‘ghusal’ ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Azizuddin Al-Hassani and Hussaini, popularly known as Hazrat Pir Makki, was performed here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for food Bilal Yasin and Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari performed the ghusal ceremony by washing the grave with roze-water.

The minister said the Sufis promoted the message and teaching of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him in the region. Their monasteries were the centres for teaching of Holy Quran and Sunnah and a source of promotion of Islamic Shariah.

The secretary said the Sufi saints strengthened the title of humanity in the Subcontinent. He said it would be possible to create a tolerant welfare society and end terrorism only by spreading the teachings of Sufis. Officials of Auqaf Department and a large number of devotees were also present.