UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GIDC Legal Or Illegal? Supreme Court To Determine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:59 PM

GIDC legal or illegal? Supreme Court to determine

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for a private company, continued arguments from SC Karachi Registry through video-link and said industry owners considered this cess extra burden. The government did not spend money on projects, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said there was only one difference between tax and cess as the amount of cess was collected and spent for a specific purpose.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said the government collected more than Rs297 billion in ten years.

The government still had Rs266 billion, he added.

He said the government collected excessive amount for GIDC.

Justice Mushir Alam said under international agreements, Pakistan had to laid the pipeline for infrastructure.

After completion of Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan's arguments Advocate Rashid Anwar started his arguments and said the implementation of cess was unconstitutional. If the gas project starts, the government can re-enforce the cess, he added.

He said in this case, the government collected money and spent on various expenses.

Justice Faisal Arab said the court was determining whether the GIDC was constitutional or unconstitutional. If the GIDC was declared illegal then discussion on all other issues would be dismissed, he added.

The counsel said recovery was started even before implementation of GIDC.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Company Rashid Money Gas All From Government Industry Billion Arab Court

Recent Stories

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

1 minute ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

25 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

33 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

37 minutes ago

Italy Allocates Over $325Mln to Support Producers ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.