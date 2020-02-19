GIDC not implemented according to law; counsel pleads in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Thursday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, private company counsel Anwar Kamal said the GIDC was not implemented according to the law.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said GIDC was discussed in the Parliament.

The counsel said the gas issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh was higher than in Punjab.

Justice Faisal Arab said the effects of the projects would be all over the country.

Anwar Kamal said the high courts of the four provinces had announced different decisions. The courts of Islamabad, Peshawar and Sindh issued stay orders on petitions while the Lahore High Court did not issue stay orders on petitions, he added.

Rashid Anwar counsel for a private company said the purpose of these projects was to provide uninterrupted gas supply.

He said uninterrupted gas supply was continuing due to Liquefied Natural Gas.