UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GIDC Not Implemented According To Law; Counsel Pleads In Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:18 PM

GIDC not implemented according to law; counsel pleads in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till Thursday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, private company counsel Anwar Kamal said the GIDC was not implemented according to the law.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said GIDC was discussed in the Parliament.

The counsel said the gas issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh was higher than in Punjab.

Justice Faisal Arab said the effects of the projects would be all over the country.

Anwar Kamal said the high courts of the four provinces had announced different decisions. The courts of Islamabad, Peshawar and Sindh issued stay orders on petitions while the Lahore High Court did not issue stay orders on petitions, he added.

Rashid Anwar counsel for a private company said the purpose of these projects was to provide uninterrupted gas supply.

He said uninterrupted gas supply was continuing due to Liquefied Natural Gas.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Islamabad Peshawar Supreme Court Lahore High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Company Gas All Arab Court

Recent Stories

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

6 minutes ago

Provinces, local administrations urged to cooperat ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights forms caring committees t ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

51 minutes ago

German Gov't Approves Bill on Fight Against Right- ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.