GIE report launch at IBA on Dec 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :State of Global Islamic Economy (GIE) Report 2020-21 will be launched at Institute business Administration's City Campus on Wednesday.

This is the first time, the report was being launched in Pakistan in cooperation with Halal Development Council, Pakistan.

Prime Minister's Advisors A.Razzak Dawood and Dr. Ishrat Hussain are scheduled to speak at the ceremony; to start at 11:00 a.m.