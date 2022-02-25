Gifting plants a new thing in twin-cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Gift-giving trend has slightly changed this year in twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as people have started gifting plant saplings to their loved ones instead of traditionally given synthetic gifts.

A recent happening in Islamabad strongly espoused this notion, as a resident of the capital city gifted a cactus plant to every guest at a walima reception hosted by him.

"This man placed an order at our nursery to deliver 100 saplings of cactus and succulent plant. We were surprised to learn that he was buying these plants for his guests," informed the owner of Al-Fazl Nursery Usman Khan.

He further told APP that nowadays Islolities preferred to take along beautifully packed plant saplings instead of fruits or sweets whenever they paid a visit to their friends and family.

The owner of Islamabad Nursery, Shujat Awan narrated the same story. He said that majority of his customers pick indoor plants such as an elovera or a cactus pot for gift-giving.

"Since the advent of spring, a demand for outdoor and flowering plants has also been increased as people are giving them as presents to their friends and relatives," he added.

Awan was of the view that the tree-planting campaign launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan played a major role in getting this plant-gifting thing on trend as it raised awareness among the public and motivated them to partake in such environmental protection initiatives.

"A plant is undoubtedly the best gift that can be given to someone as it brings along the effect of nature that results in numerous health benefits. Plants help us feel relaxed and calm besides increasing our memory retention and concentration. Also, they improve mental cognition and performance by stimulating both the senses and the mind, said a foreign- qualified plant breeder, Zubair Khan.

However, citizens were of the mixed opinion when asked about the idea of giving plants as gifts. Fatima, a resident of Sector G-10 said, "Plant is a living thing, so people should be careful when gifting it to someone as everyone doesn't enjoy taking care of them." Noor Jabeen, a resident of Chaklala Scheme-III pointed out that gifting plant is not a new trend. "I remember that every year in late summer, my grandmother used to give rose cuttings planted in our lawn to our neighbours and relatives as gifts. Also, she never allowed any guest to leave our house without taking along a plant from our garden."