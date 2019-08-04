Gifts distributed among 37 families of police martyrs

OKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Gifts were distributed among 37 families of police martyrs during a ceremony in connection with Police Martyrs Day at Tyyab Shaheed Police Lines here Sunday. The event was organized to pay tributes to police martyrs and was attended by provincial minister for minorities affairs Ejaz Alam Agistain, local elites and large number of people from all walks of life.

The ceremony was followed by distribution of gifts among 37 families of police martyrs hailing from Okara district.

