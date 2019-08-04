UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gifts Distributed Among 37 Families Of Police Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Gifts distributed among 37 families of police martyrs

OKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Gifts were distributed among 37 families of police martyrs during a ceremony in connection with Police Martyrs Day at Tyyab Shaheed Police Lines here Sunday. The event was organized to pay tributes to police martyrs and was attended by provincial minister for minorities affairs Ejaz Alam Agistain, local elites and large number of people from all walks of life.

The ceremony was followed by distribution of gifts among 37 families of police martyrs hailing from Okara district.

APP\378

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Okara Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

1 hour ago

WGES supports Dubai&#039;s effort to become global ..

3 hours ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.