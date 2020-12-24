Gifts distributed among Christian employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Shahid Hanif distributed gifts among eleven Christian employees at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Thursday.

He said the Christian employees were among the best part of the force.

The purpose of giving gifts to Christian employees was to share their joys and express solidarity with the Christian community on the Christmas.

He said that the PHP would continue taking steps for welfare of its Christian employees.

The employees receiving the gifts thanked the Additional IG PHP.