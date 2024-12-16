Open Menu

Gifts Distributed Among Christian Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed Christmas gifts among Christian staff of his office on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed Christmas gifts among Christian staff of his office on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Christian community was a part of our society and we equally shared their joy.

He said that necessary directions had been issued to all departments of district administration to pay salaries to their Christian staff before Christmas and also give them gifts on their religious festival.

Meanwhile, the DC chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Minorities Affairs said that it has been ensured to pay salaries to Christian employees before December 20.

He said that Christmas bazaars have been set up in the district where quality edible items would be available.

He stated that Christian families would also avail concessions in tickets of Fun Land, Fun Dunya, and Sindbad on Christmas.

More Stories From Pakistan