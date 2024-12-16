Gifts Distributed Among Christian Staff
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed Christmas gifts among Christian staff of his office on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed Christmas gifts among Christian staff of his office on Monday.
Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Christian community was a part of our society and we equally shared their joy.
He said that necessary directions had been issued to all departments of district administration to pay salaries to their Christian staff before Christmas and also give them gifts on their religious festival.
Meanwhile, the DC chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Minorities Affairs said that it has been ensured to pay salaries to Christian employees before December 20.
He said that Christmas bazaars have been set up in the district where quality edible items would be available.
He stated that Christian families would also avail concessions in tickets of Fun Land, Fun Dunya, and Sindbad on Christmas.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..
Gifts distributed among Christian staff
International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB
CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security
Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq
DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology
Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gifts distributed among Christian staff4 minutes ago
-
International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB4 minutes ago
-
CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security4 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq4 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students25 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides seized25 minutes ago
-
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..15 minutes ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah25 minutes ago
-
Special boy rescued25 minutes ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers25 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram25 minutes ago