Gifts distributed among destitute children on Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :President All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt on Sunday distributed gifts among destitute children of Holy Help Welfare School System on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Addressing the students, she said that the younger generation was valuable asset who were rich in abilities, and their education needs had to be worked out jointly on priority basis. Butt, she said China had supported Pakistan in every moment of hardship and in the joy of the New Year, China had always remembered our children and the younger generation.

Earlier, School Chairman Abdullah Sabir, teachers and students welcomed Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt. The President APCOYF distributed school bags and gifts among the children to encourage them. She greatly appreciated the efforts of the Chairman and teachers.

Addressing on the occasion, Aasma Ismail Butt said that China was a very sincere friend of Pakistan which was taking steps to encourage and promote the education of the younger generation of Pakistan.

"Due to limited resources in Pakistan, a large number of children are deprived of education. Our Federation is working with Chinese Embassy to educate the younger generation of Pakistan. The efforts of the Holy Help School System are commendable in this regard," she added. Aasma Ismail Butt appealed to China to help Pakistan in educating its children who were deprived of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Abdullah Saber said, we are providing free education to 200 poor children. Our resources are limited. We are very grateful to Aasma Ismail Butt who supported needy children. Hopefully, their cooperation will also be involved in the future, he expressed.

On this occasion, the children chanted slogans of China-Pakistan friendship and thanked Aasma Ismail Butt for her support.