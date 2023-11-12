Open Menu

Gifts Distributed Among Hindu Employees Of Police On ‘Diwali’

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Gifts distributed among Hindu employees of Police on ‘Diwali’

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The gifts and sweets were distributed among police employees belonging to the Hindu community here on Sunday on the eve of Diwali which was being celebrated by Hindus all over the world.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, ASP Baldia Rana Muhammad Dilawar felicitated Hindu employees of the District Police on Diwali and distributed sweets and gifts.

The Police spokesperson said in a statement that the aim was to create a feeling among the Hindu police personnel that we all are equal as Pakistanis and we should participate in our happiness as well as sorrows.

