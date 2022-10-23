Gifts, sweets distributed among Hindu employees of Police on eve of "Diwali"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The gifts and sweets were distributed among police employees belonging to the Hindu community here on Sunday on the eve of Diwali which was being celebrated by Hindus all over the world.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, SP (HQ) Anil Haider Minhas congratulated Hindu employees of District Police on Diwali and presented sweets and gifts.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the aim was to create a feeling among the Hindu police personnel that we all are equal as Pakistani and we should participate in our happiness as well as sorrows.