UrduPoint.com

Gifts, Sweets Distributed Among Hindu Employees Of Police On Eve Of "Diwali"

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Gifts, sweets distributed among Hindu employees of Police on eve of "Diwali"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The gifts and sweets were distributed among police employees belonging to the Hindu community here on Sunday on the eve of Diwali which was being celebrated by Hindus all over the world.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, SP (HQ) Anil Haider Minhas congratulated Hindu employees of District Police on Diwali and presented sweets and gifts.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the aim was to create a feeling among the Hindu police personnel that we all are equal as Pakistani and we should participate in our happiness as well as sorrows.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Sunday All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.