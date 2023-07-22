PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology Topi on Saturday arranged an international symposium of experts to discuss the development and prospects of quantum technology.

The participants discussed the impacts of quantum technology on various fields of science and agreed that quantum energy would introduce revolutionary changes in contemporary fields of science and technology in future.

The symposium was attended by more than 300 scholars from various national and international institutions.

Experts said that quantum technology would help reshape artificial intelligence which is a key to making advancements in existing scenarios of digital development.

They said that the technology would also lead to the development of quantum batteries that can be useful to address the energy crises of the country.

They also urged the young generation to explore new fields of technology and become part of the competing world that is transforming with each passing day.