GIK Institute Holds Condolence Reference; Pays Tributes To Dr AQ Khan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute Monday organized a condolence reference on the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer (AQ) Khan to pay tributes to his outstanding services.

The reference was attended by the rector, pro-rectors, deans, directors, faculty members, students and members of the staff. GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid presided the condolence session.

The rector briefed the participants about the valuable services of the late Dr AQ Khan for the national defense, education, and numerous other educational, research and welfare projects.

He said Dr AQ Khan was a national hero and pride of Pakistan for tremendous contribution in the fields of engineering sciences, emerging technologies and materials, and applied sciences.

Dr Fazal further said Dr Khan was part of the original team that established the GIK Institute and his role as a project director was very pivotal in successfully creating GIK as the center of excellence in the fields of engineering sciences and technology in remote area.

Other contributions made by him in most challenging circumstances were also eulogized in the reference.

The rector also appreciated the role of late Dr Khan in establishing a network of national and international scientists and engineers that resulted in creation of GIK Institute in accordance with the thinking and vision of the leadership which was recognized internationally.

At the end of the reference, a resolution was passed, appreciating the remarkable services and contributions made by Dr AQ Khan.

