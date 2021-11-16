GIK Institute launches campaign to plant saplings on 403 acres

Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has launched a tree plantation campaign to plant saplings in 403 acres campus during the current winter season

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of the Institute was chief guest in the launching ceremony on Tuesday which was held at Brabers Building area near the old solar system and colony mosque area.

The academic staff and other employees also participated in the plantation drive. The Institute Horticulture Department has made all arrangements.

The 29 registered student societies, especially Project Topi Society, Character Building Society, ASM (American Society of Materials-GIK Institute chapter) Society, Media Club, GMS (GIK Mathematics Society) and Science Society are participating in the campaign.

Organizers said that the plantation campaign is a joint venture of the student affairs department and various societies to make the lush green campus of the Institute more green and pollution free.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid lauded the efforts made by the different societies for masking the GIK Institute's environment clean and green. The plantation helps in reducing pollution and it is the responsibility of all to play their due role in creating a healthy environment.

The other participants said that the Primary objective of the campaign was to contribute to the efforts to improve the climate and lure students and staff of the Institute to plant more trees.

Meanwhile the three days' workshop on "Functional Reverse Engineering of Agricultural Machinery" concluded here.

The workshop was organized by the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and experts from all over the country participated and presented their views during the gathering.