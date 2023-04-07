Close
GIKI, Chinese Varsity Sign MoU To Develop Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

GIKI, Chinese varsity sign MoU to develop partnership

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), a leading Chinese research varsity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to develop partnerships in various mutually agreed fields of science and technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), a leading Chinese research varsity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to develop partnerships in various mutually agreed fields of science and technology.

The MoU was inked by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute and Dr Li Ziwei, Vice Dean (Deputy Director) of the Office of International Cooperation, NPU. The agreement came into force soon after the signatures and will remain in effect for a period of five years.

The MoU is aimed to set out the general terms of cooperation between the two universities to promote science and technology and to foster collaboration in relevant fields of education, research and technology on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

With the purpose of capacity building in advanced technology acquisition, both universities have agreed to cooperate through short-term training; student cultivation programs, postdoctoral fellowships; establishment of joint research laboratories; joint workshops, symposia and lectures of matters of mutual interest; strengthening institutional collaboration; faculty and students exchange and any other areas of collaboration may be added from time to time with mutual consensus.

Under the working mechanism, they agreed that research institutions affiliated with the two parties are encouraged to formulate and sign cooperative documents on specific cooperative programs while encouraging joint working groups to work out detailed cooperative plans.

The MoU said that publications and intellectual property shall be determined on a case-to-case basis by the two parties in conformity with their respective policies.

Officials said that in case of dispute or controversy relating to any aspect of the agreement, the two parties would use their best efforts to settle it amicably through negotiation and the MoU shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of Pakistan and the laws of People's Republic of China.

Talking on the occasion, Rector GIK Institute, Prof Khalid said that they are very happy to work on internships, research projects and student exchange programs and said that the MoU provides them with a golden opportunity to work together.

Vice Dean of the Chinese university, Dr Li Ziwei said that their University is a prominent seat of higher education in the field of aeronautics, astronautics and marine science and technology, material science and engineering.

