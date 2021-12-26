PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The alumni Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology who came from about 70 different countries have stressed on academia-industry linkage and result-oriented research activities to meet the increasing needs of the country.

The alumni who reached their alma mater from across the globe have unanimously vowed to play their due role in further strengthening the environment for imparting contemporary knowledge to the youngsters of the country, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Shakil Durrani, former Wapda Chairman and Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) was chief guest on the occasion.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, provincial finance and health minister who is also a member of GIK Institute alumni association also attended it.

The gathering was also attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, SI, Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, deans, students of various disciplines, directors and other staff.

The alumni paid tributes to founder of the Institute, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, former President of Pakistan and they also paid homage to their teachers who helped them to bloom.

The Institute has made great efforts to make alumni homecoming comfortable and the academia and staff extended a warm welcome to them to enjoy the tour of their Institute. They got a golden opportunity of gratification to take a look at their home away from home.

The gathering provided them an opportunity to reunite, catch up with their old friends, refresh the sweet memories of the student life and have a glimpse of their alma mater.

"GIK Institute has really transferred my personality and really helped me in professional learning," said Hina Gohar who completed his PhD from abroad.

During interaction with the faculty, their visit to respective faculties and speaking in various seminars they vowed to straighten their interaction and relationship with GIK Institute.

Junaid Kalim, president of GIK Institute Alumni Association said: "GIK Institute has a strong desire to give great value to their mother Institution and play our due role in making it stronger." He said that the alumni have provided Rs 27 million as scholarship to the students in the current year. The total scholarship awarded to 55 students. "We provide need-based and merit scholarships to the GIK Institute students," he said. "We strive to increase the scholarship to Rs 30 million in the next year "We are true representatives of our alma mater. We would strive to use our expertise, experience and status to further boost the rank of the Institute in the field of engineering sciences and management science," said Muhammad Usman, who came from Mexico.

Addressing on the occasion Shakil Durrani said there are 200 universities in Pakistan and GIK Institute is known as a Centre of excellence, enjoying a unique place in the landscape of higher education.

Taimur Jhagra said that universities have to play a massive role in the development of the country. The GIK Institute has produced outstanding graduates.

Prof Khalid said that the alumni visit has become a huge source of inspiration and strength for the Institute. The Institute has so far produced 6800 BS, 500 MS and over 75 PhDs. "You (alumni) are stars of our Institute. You are a great asset we strive to strengthen," he concluded.