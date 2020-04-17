The Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute start-up has developed Pakistan's first real-time online shopping search engine that is expected to prove very helpful for the people during the lockdown due to threat of the coronavirus, officials of the institute said here Friday

The Catalyst GIK Incubator has been established with the generous support of the Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdullah Soomro, Director Incubation Centre said that a start-up Shoppingum.com from the Catalyst, GIK Incubator has created Pakistan's first real time online shopping search engine, with live tracking and filters that allow users to only shop from stores that are delivering during the lockdown.

Shoppingum.com is an online shopping search engine, which has more than 3.2 million products from 210 online stores in Pakistan.

The website is the biggest single platform that uses advanced data mining and machine learning algorithms to live track millions of products that are available on almost all the authentic online stores of Pakistan, he said.

The other officials said that as the world faces a major crisis due to coronavirus and billions of people were restricted to their homes, health service providers were trying to cope up with the current situation.

On the other hand, people are struggling to fulfill their necessities while being in isolation and developing countries like Pakistan have been severely hit by the uncertain situation of lockdown, the official said.

Almost all the marts and malls are closed. The ones who are still open are selling their products at exorbitant prices to the customers already facing the problems of livelihood.

They said that many online stores have either restricted their delivery or have halted their operations altogether due to logistical challenges. In this crisis, online shopping is the most significant option.

Shoppingum.com is providing solution to online shoppers by providing live tracking of products, whenever the user searches the product on the website, the complex search algorithm initiates a live product fetch operation from all online stores of Pakistan. This brings the most relevant and desirable results on the user's screen, they said.

They said that besides, users can easily check and compare the prices according to the scale from lowest to highest or vice versa.

The website also offers a side-to-side price comparison feature of the product, which helps the users to locate not only the nearby but also the cheapest similar product. This feature protects the users from becoming a victim of false information, over-pricing, and scams.

The website not only enables the user to save time by locating the desired product across the internet within seconds, but also helps to get the most updated information about the delivery of the product, they said adding that the clients are considering such service as a lifesaving option in this COVID-19 crisis.

Two of the founders Bilal Jamil and Syed Ali Abbas Haider are GIK graduates and the start-up is part of eighth Cohort of the GIK Catalyst.

The Catalyst, GIK incubator has been established in collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GIK Institute as part of its policy for scientific transformation of the province.