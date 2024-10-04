Open Menu

Gilani Acknowledges Invaluable Contributions Of Teachers To Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Friday expressed deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of teachers for the society.

In his message on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, he highlighted the critical role teachers played in shaping the future by imparting knowledge, instilling values, and guiding students toward both personal and academic growth.

He also underscored the importance of providing teachers with the necessary resources and support to fulfil their duties, acknowledging the challenges they face in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing the status of teachers, ensuring their well-being, and recognizing their pivotal role in the nation-building process.

