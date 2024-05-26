Gilani Affirms Support For Government’s Welfare Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would continue to support the government’s welfare initiatives and also provide suggestions to make the upcoming budget favourable towards people, especially farmers, youths, and labourers.
He expressed these views while talking to media after laying the foundation stone of a reverse osmosis (RO) plant here on Sunday. He highlighted that as a member of the United Nations, Pakistan was committed to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which aimed to ensure "availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all" by 2030. He expressed his appreciation for those working to provide clean drinking water, noting that their efforts were also in service to the state.
He said that the provision of clean water was a global issue, which needed to be addressed on a priority basis with global support.
Responding to a question, he highlighted Pakistan has the capability to address threats on the eastern and western borders, as well as terrorism and extremism with national unity.
The Acting President said his party believed in public welfare and political dialogue and had always preferred to adopt a conciliatory approach to address national issues. He further stated that his party had been supporting the government to provide relief to the people.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani urged the need for dialogue and unity to make decisions in people’s interest, adding that political instability led to economic instability.
