Gilani announces 3-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday named a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the House proceedings of the 344th session in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Senators Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Saleem Mandviwalla, and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar will preside over House proceedings in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.