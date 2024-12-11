Open Menu

Gilani Announces 3-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Gilani announces 3-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday named a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the House proceedings of the 344th session in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Senators Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Saleem Mandviwalla, and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar will preside over House proceedings in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

