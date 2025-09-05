Gilani Appeals For Flood Relief Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani appealed to the people to extend maximum support to flood-affected families, stressing that the victims are passing through a critical juncture and must not be left in the lurch.
He made the appeal while addressing the Chehlum of former Federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani at Government Islamia High school on Friday.
Paying rich tributes to the late minister,Gilani praised Tanveer Gilani’s outstanding social and religious contributions to the community. He also lauded Tanveer's son, Amir Gilani, for continuing his father’s legacy with commitment and dedication.
The Senate Chairman also recalled the “marvellous contributions” of his elder late Makhdoom Wilayat Hussain Gilani, who laid the foundation of Anjuman Islamiya, later led by Shaukat Gilani from 1954 to 1982, and finally by Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani.
He assured all-out support to the new guardians of Anjuman Islamiya, reaffirming the Gilani family's enduring commitment to its mission.
Gilani expressed pride that the Senate had unanimously passed a resolution to officially celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.He also announced that Anjuman Islamiya will mark its millennium celebrations this year.
He also referred to former minister Javed Hashmi and Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan for their valuable role in supporting the organization’s activities.
The event was attended by Makhdoom Yazdani Gilani, Sohail Gilani, Wajahat Gilani and other notables of the city.
