Gilani Appoints Ali Zafar As Member Of Judicial Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in consultation with the leader of the opposition has appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

According to a news release, the appointment follows the resignation of Senator Shibli Faraz from the Commission.

Shibli Faraz had recommended Barrister Ali Zafar for the position.

Barrister Ali Zafar will now represent the opposition in the Judicial Commission.

