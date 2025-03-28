Gilani Arrives In Kuala Lumpur To Attend IPS Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has arrived in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers (IPS) Conference.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will address the participants of the Conference, said a news release.
Gilani also held an important meeting with renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani in Kuala Lumpur.
The meeting discussed the challenges facing the Islamic world and the unity of the Muslim world.
Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani invited Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad.
The chairman said that Joint efforts will have to be made to eliminate Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.
He said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani has a key role in promoting Islamic values and tolerance.
He said that Effective steps must be taken to solve the global challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Collective efforts are needed to solve the challenges facing the Islamic world. Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s academic and spiritual experience is an asset to the Muslim Ummah.
Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s services in promoting interfaith harmony are commendable. “It will be a privilege for me to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad”, he added.
He said, “ We must work together to prevent negative propaganda against Muslims at the global level, agreed to continue the joint struggle for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.”
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-constable shoots himself at police station, inquiry ordered6 minutes ago
-
Gilani arrives in Kuala Lumpur to attend IPS Conference6 minutes ago
-
RTA forms Special Squads to curb overcharging, ensure vehicles' fitness ahead of Eid16 minutes ago
-
NEOC launches eid mubarak initiative16 minutes ago
-
Talal criticizes PTI for not improving governance, security issues in KP26 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to play role for peace, prosperity of Balochistan: Advisor36 minutes ago
-
CDA clarifies playground usage in F-11/1, takes action against misconduct46 minutes ago
-
RTA Hyderabad recovers 6.5 million in excessive fares56 minutes ago
-
Social organization distributes rations to deserving individuals56 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration's campaign against profiteering is continue56 minutes ago
-
Decision to form Minority Advisory Council for minorities1 hour ago
-
28th death anniversary of former Punjab governor observed1 hour ago