Gilani arrives in Kuala Lumpur to attend IPS Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has arrived in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers (IPS) Conference.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will address the participants of the Conference, said a news release.

Gilani also held an important meeting with renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing the Islamic world and the unity of the Muslim world.

Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani invited Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad.

The chairman said that Joint efforts will have to be made to eliminate Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.

He said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani has a key role in promoting Islamic values and tolerance.

He said that Effective steps must be taken to solve the global challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Collective efforts are needed to solve the challenges facing the Islamic world. Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s academic and spiritual experience is an asset to the Muslim Ummah.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s services in promoting interfaith harmony are commendable. “It will be a privilege for me to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad”, he added.

He said, “ We must work together to prevent negative propaganda against Muslims at the global level, agreed to continue the joint struggle for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.”

APP/zah-sra