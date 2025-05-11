Open Menu

Gilani Arrives In Moscow On Bilateral Visit To Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Gilani arrives in Moscow on bilateral visit to strengthening parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, arrived in Moscow on Sunday on an official bilateral visit to strengthen parliamentary ties and enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

A news release said that upon arrival, the Chairman was warmly received by Mr. Vladimir Chizhov, Head of the Group for Cooperation between the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the Senate of Pakistan.

The warm welcome underscored the growing partnership and mutual desire to deepen engagement between the two legislatures.

During his visit, Chairman Senate is scheduled to meet Madam Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, tomorrow.

The discussions will focus on bolstering bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic collaboration, and enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

The two leaders are expected to emphasise the importance of high-level dialogue in fostering mutual understanding and exploring new avenues of cooperation in areas of shared interest, including energy, security, and regional connectivity.

Chairman Senate expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral relations. He also conveyed gratitude for Russia’s support on regional and international forums.

The visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Russia, with both sides looking forward to productive discussions for future collaboration.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan