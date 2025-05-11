Gilani arrives in Moscow on bilateral visit to strengthening parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, arrived in Moscow on Sunday on an official bilateral visit to strengthen parliamentary ties and enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

A news release said that upon arrival, the Chairman was warmly received by Mr. Vladimir Chizhov, Head of the Group for Cooperation between the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the Senate of Pakistan.

The warm welcome underscored the growing partnership and mutual desire to deepen engagement between the two legislatures.

During his visit, Chairman Senate is scheduled to meet Madam Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, tomorrow.

The discussions will focus on bolstering bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic collaboration, and enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

The two leaders are expected to emphasise the importance of high-level dialogue in fostering mutual understanding and exploring new avenues of cooperation in areas of shared interest, including energy, security, and regional connectivity.

Chairman Senate expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral relations. He also conveyed gratitude for Russia’s support on regional and international forums.

The visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Russia, with both sides looking forward to productive discussions for future collaboration.