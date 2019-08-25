UrduPoint.com
Gilani Asks All And Sundry To Fight Till Victory

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Gilani asks all and sundry to fight till victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has urged each and every person, government officials, bureaucrats and police personnel to resist the naked Indian brutality with full determination till complete freedom from Indian occupation.

In a first official statement received by Kashmir Media Service here Sunday since the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5, Syed Ali Gilani said there is no other alternative but to fight. He said that if India brings its entire armed forces into Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Kashmir will not abandon struggle for their rights and liberation.

The APHC Chairman said, in spite of India's all-out efforts, Kashmir issue is being highlighted throughout the world like never before and cited the recently-concluded United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir and the international media coverage to support his argument.

He said, this is a great victory for them that now no narrative apart from their ideals of the struggle for self-determination and justice remain relevant in the Kashmiri political discourse.

He pointed out that it was a final golden opportunity for all sections to join the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people for complete freedom from India's occupation. He also urged the Kashmiri people living abroad to participate in the resistance struggle by acting as ambassadors of Kashmiri people all over the world.

