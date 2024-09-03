Open Menu

Gilani Assumes Responsibilities As President Of PIPS Board Of Governors

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has assumed responsibilities as the President of the board of Governors of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

This appointment is in accordance with Section 6, Subsection (1)(a) of the PIPS Act of 2008, which designates the Chairman of the Senate as the President of the institution's Board of Governors.

Gilani will serve a three-year term in this position, as said by a notification. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in guiding PIPS, which is dedicated to providing parliamentary services and promoting good governance in Pakistan.

