Gilani Assures Fruits Of Development To Reach All Without Discrimination
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that robust development process initiated during his last tenure would again resume to upgrade infrastructure in south Punjab for public facilitation with aim to extend fruits of development to all without discrimination.
He was talking to different delegates who called on him here at Multan Circuit House.
He said the development that has taken place so far in south Punjab was due to the combined efforts of the people.
”We will keep all segments of society on board under an inclusive approach to keep the development process in motion, ” he said.
Gilani further said that he feels pleasure and satisfied while engaging in the service of people, adding that he can never forget the love and support demonstrated by the people to him.
A traders’ delegation led by president Anjuman Tajran South Punjab Arif Faseehullah who called on the Senate Chairman apprised him of their problems.
Gilani said that traders’ role in accelerating economic activities in the country at national level cannot be ignored.
He also acknowledged the contributions of the traders community for south Punjab uplift.
A delegation of lawyers led by Member Pakistan Bar Council Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig also called on Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and felicitated him on his election as the Chairman Senate.
Gilani thanked the delegates and said that lawyers’ struggle was also instrumental in the progress of this country.
Other delegates who called on the Senate Chairman included Mian Salahuddin Bhutta, Mian Younis Bhutta, Malik Asif Karol, Syed Mehdi Shah, Rana Arshad, Malik Saeedullah, Ghulam Mustafa Gilani, Sajjad Hussain Raan, Qasim Raan, and Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti.
