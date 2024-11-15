Gilani Attends Chehlum Of Jamshaid Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the 'Chehlum' of Jamshaid Abbas Shah, a notable of the area, here on Friday.
Accompanied by his son, MNA Ali Qasim Gilani, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to brothers of the deceased -- Qaswar Abbas and Iftikhar Hussain.
The Senate chairman performed 'Dua' for elevation of stature of the departed soul. He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant a special place to the late Jamshaid Shah in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
